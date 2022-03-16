Akufo-Addo’s Ghana is not in crisis - Tema East NPP Chairman

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Tema East Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye, has urged Ghanaians to ignore detractors of government who he says are conjuring up all sorts of horror stories to make the President look bad.

In an interview, Nene Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye said that even though Ghana is going through challenges, the country is nowhere near the hopeless picture of crisis that detractors of the government love to paint to scare people.



“I urge all of us to keep our sanity about ourselves and refuse to allow the doomsayers to make us lose our peace because what we are going through is not the hopeless crisis situation that the detractors would want us to believe. Akufo-Addo’s Ghana is not in the crisis that government’s detractors have conjured up to scare all of us,” said the man who is tipped to win re-election as the Tema East Constituency Chairman of the governing NPP.



Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye’s advice comes in the wake of claims that the country may soon face food shortages even as oil prices soar.



But as the negativity runs amok, the NPP Constituency Chairman points out that, “Ghana still remains the second-largest economy in West Africa after Nigeria; that has not changed.”

He adds that, “Ghana still remains the 8th largest producer of oil in Africa.”



Ghana is the safest country in West Africa, Ghana is ranked 3rd in the Ease of Doing Business Index in West Africa, we are the second-largest cocoa producer in the world, and we are the largest producer of gold in Africa, so how can anybody say that we are a country whose economy is on the verge of collapse?” Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye asked.



Nene Ofoe-Teye Agbadiagba admitted that, “at the moment, there are challenges which as we all know have been brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic, but is it only Ghana which is going through these challenges? No; all other countries in the world are going through one form of economic challenge or another because of this same pandemic and so why should we speak as if this is the end of the world?”



He urges Ghanaians to rather, “stand behind our government and allow the president the needed free hand to steer all of us out of the current challenges. And whether the detractors like it or not, we will come out of these challenges stronger.”