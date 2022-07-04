Akufo-Addo’s IMF bailout decision is show of courageous leadership - Tema MCE

Hon Yohane Amarh Ashitey is the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema in the Greater Accra Region, Hon Yohane Amarh Ashitey, is asking Ghanaians to applaud President Akufo-Addo for making the uneasy decision to return the country to the IMF for a bailout.

In a write-up on social media, Hon. Amarh Ashitey points out that the president is showing courage by the decision as the political implication of the decision would make other leaders hold on until the country was in complete mess.



“We have to applaud His Excellency the President for the bold decision knowing very well the political implications of the decision,” he wrote.



Hon. Ashitey added that, “however, the courage that drove the president’s decision is not to be overlooked as it tells the story of a leader who is not afraid to sacrifice his political comfort for the sake of the common good.”



The write-up comes in the aftermath of the government’s announcement of its decision to return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout after the country’s economy hit very hard times.



Following the decision, the President’s detractors and some social activists on social media have been pouring scorn on Mr. Akufo-Addo saying that the decision shows that he has admitted mishandling the economy.

But according to Hon. Amarh Ashitey, those claims are childish and baseless because persons who make such comments are in other words saying that the President should have prioritize his political image over the common good.



“Everybody knows that the mess that the economy is experiencing is due to the twin evils of COVID-19 and the Russia/Ukraine war and so it is rather childish to say that the government seeking help from the IMF means that it is admitting failure.”



He pointed out that Ghana is not the only country which is currently entering a program with the IMF and that Argentina, which is a larger and richer country than Ghana is negotiating a bailout with the Fund.



“Argentina has been negotiating a program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the past two years.



Zambia, has also been in negotiation with the IMF for the past five years.

Ghana is not the only country asking for a bailout now and Ghana will not be the last,” he wrote.



The Tema MCE asked Ghanaians to continue to back the government, asking the public to dispel the claim by “doom Sayers” that going to the IMF is a journey into some kind of servitude.



“The IMF is a fund of which we have membership. We are going to them with tailor made programs and homegrown solutions, this is not going to be the end of the world for Ghanaians,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey wrote.