Akufo-Addo’s NPP hates Mahama and Lordina – Eric Adjei

Deputy Communication Officer of NDC, Eric Appiah Adjei

Deputy Communication Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Appiah Adjei has slammed the Akufo-Addo administration for inciting their supporters against the Mahama family.

Adjei believes President Akufo-Addo hates the former president “naturally” and will do anything humanly possible to court public disaffection for him and his wife, Lordina Mahama.



Adjei who was reacting to calls from the corridors of government for Mrs Mahama to refund any allowances she took from the state from the time she was a Second lady indicated that the former First Lady was being hounded out if sheer hatred and not by principles.



This comes after First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second lady Samira Bawumia announced the refund of their allowances since they assumed office in 2017.



Their decision was borne out of the criticisms of most Ghanaians who kicked against the recommendation for them to be paid monthly salaries by the state.



Their action was met with some supporters of the NPP calling Mrs Mahama to replicate Mrs Akufo-Addo’s gesture.

But Eric Adjei who was speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM poked holes into the arguments of the NPP, led by their General Secretary and National Youth Organiser, John Buadu and Henry Nana Boakye respectively.



“Whoever is making this argument is engaging in childish analysis. Such people need prayers,” he argued and explained that the fact that other First Ladies that preceded Lordina Mahama were not mentioned by the NPP folks make their demands hatred-laden.



“Where’s Theresah Kufuor? Under whose government was she the First Lady? Why are you not asking her to refund her allowances? Where is the wife if the late Vice President Aliu Mahama? Has she been asked to refund allowances she received?” He quizzed.



“If you are not asking them to refund their allowances received from the state, it means you only hate John Mahama for no reason.”



“This current crop of Akufo-Addo led NPP hate John Mahama and his wife naturally and would do anything to get Ghanaians to malign them,” he observed.