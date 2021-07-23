Akufo-Addo's Trip: There's no sense in Ofori-Atta's response to Parliament - Kwaku Boahen

Deputy Communication Officer of the NDC, Kwaku Boahen

The Deputy Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has chastised the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta over his responds to Parliament on President Akufo-Addo's foreign travels.

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta was summoned by the Parliament after MP for North Tongu Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa filed a question in the house demanding answers from the Finance Minister about President's trip on G-Kelt aircraft, which costs £15,000 per hour, instead of the presidential jet.



But the Minister, when appeared in Parliament on Wednesday, July 21, said he is not the best person to give details about the president trip.



"Mr. Speaker, the Presidents’ domestic and international travels are matters to do with National Security. Therefore, the National Security Minister is best placed to furnish this Honorable House with the details needed.



“To facilitate the safe coordination of the President’s travels, domestic and foreign, the Office of Government Machinery and the National Security Secretariat work together to achieve this,” Mr Ofori-Atta said in Parliament.

Reacting to the issues on UTV monitored by GhanaGuardian.com, Mr Kweku Boahen described the Finance Minister's responds as 'Bogus with no sense in it'.



"Ken Ofori-Atta's answer to Parliament is Bogus, There is no sense in it." Mr. Boahen said.



"If Ofori-Atta knows he is not the best person to answer those questions, why did he tell the Parliament to give him time to respond when he was summoned by the house?." He questioned.



The Finance Minister had been delaying to appear before the House to render accounts of the foreign presidential trips.