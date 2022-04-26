Akufo-Addo's administration with 3 oil blocks have failed Ghanaians - Segbefia

Alex Segbefia is a former Health Minister

Former Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia has expressed his dissatisfaction over the current state of the Ghanaian economy even with the presence of about three oil fields.



According to him the three oil blocks – Jubilee Field, Enyenra, and Ntomme (TEN) and Sankofa, Gye, and Nyame fields are capable of generating enough revenue for developmental projects in the country.



Speaking on TV3, he stated that comparing the current government to the John Mahama administration, “they are a failure” adding this is not the level of development that Ghanaians desire.



“They have run out of ideas they don’t know what to do.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a BBC interview on April 4 stated that Ghana is not the only country that is currently facing economic hardships, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be blamed for these hardships.



“We have also the opportunity to have industries set up not just for Ghana [but also] for the ECOWAS market and also for the African market.



“We now have an African Continental Free Trade Area agreement which is up and operating. Ghana is the gateway to its market of 1.2billion people. Imagine the opportunities that we are presenting.”



He added “I don’t know the economy in the world that is doing well.



“The Cedi has begun to firm up. The world is going through a difficult [moment], Ghana is no exception, and Nigeria is no exception. There is no country in the world that is escaping the ravages of Covid-19 and also the impact of the [Russia-Ukraine conflict].”



“In Ghana, the recovery programme that we have is considered very credible and it is what is going to give us the opportunity to come out of this period stronger, it is that future we are looking at.”