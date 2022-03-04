4
Akufo-Addo's appointees are being ‘autocratic’ - Mahama's Aide

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

A legal Practitioner and an aide to former president John Dramani Mahama, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe says the appointees of the Nana Addo-led government are being ‘autocratic’.

He described as ‘unfortunate’ and ‘worrying’ their Rambo style to avert citizens from sharing their candid opinion on their shambolic governance.

"There is a certain paranoid situation on the country now. The leadership of the country today are paranoid.

“They can’t even stand a quarter of the things that they inflicted on John Mahama. They are too much overexuberant," he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’.

