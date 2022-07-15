Akufo-Addo’s biggest achievement is bringing Bawumia, not Free SHS - Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi (right) meets Akufo-Addo | File photo

Wontumi says discovering Bawumia is Akufo-Addo's biggest achievement

Wontumi lauds Bawumia as smart and intelligent



Bawumia rumoured to be interested in becoming NPP presidential candidate



Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, has stated that the biggest achievement of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is bringing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia into frontline politics.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, stressed in an interview on the July 14 edition of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme that Bawumia has also exhibited on his own merit that he was also a valuable servant of the President.



“Akufo-Addo is blessed to have Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a Vice President. I said during the 2020 elections that one of Akufo-Addo’s biggest achievements for Ghana is not Free SHS, it is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Because the guy has a very big sharp brain. If you meet him …. And when he starts to talk, you will know that he is intelligent in his words,” Wontumi told Paul Adom-Otchere.



He went further to credit the Vice President for helping Ghana with what he described as ‘Electronic Transaction,’ as well as for the Ghana Card initiative.



“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the person who helped us to get E-Transactions businesses like E-Levy and stuff, he is the same person who helped us to develop the Ghana Card, he was the brain behind it,” he stated.



He said where successive governments tried and failed, “Akufo-Addo put him (Bawumia) in charge and he has made it happen. He has brought Ghana to compete with the International Community in the area of IT,” Wontumi stressed.



The Vice President serially touted as an economic whiz kid is the head of the government’s Economic Management Team, EMT. He delivered a July 14 lecture in which he explained the reasons why the government has resorted belatedly to going to the International Monetary Fund, IMF.

Bawumia has been the Vice Presidential candidate for Akufo-Addo since 2008, the ticket failed twice in 2008 and later in 2012. He became Vice President after Akufo-Addo won the 2016 polls and has continued after the NPP secured re-election in 2020.



Agyapong recently confirmed that he would contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP as the party elects a successor to Akufo-Addo for the 2024 General Elections.



SARA/PEN



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



