Akufo-Addo's booing incident was dwarfed by loud cheers - Kweku Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr New Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Critics believe President Akufo-Addo was booed at the Global Citizen Festival held at the Black Star Square last weekend.

Renowned journalist and the Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr., has 'come to the rescue' of President Akufo-Addo after the jeering incident.

President Akufo-Addo who delivered the keynote address at the event was met with loud boos and hoots from spectators.

The crowd can be heard chanting “Away!” as the President delivered his speech.

Boos dwarfed

Kweku Baako, in a text message read by Kwami Sefa Kayi during Wednesday's edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', said "the President did not even hear or smell" that he was being booed.

"The boos were dwarfed by loud cheers," he pointed out.

According to Kweku Baako, a careful study of the full video of the event will prove that the boos were from a "tiny" group of people standing behind while those in front were only clapping and cheering.

"Their boos were inaudible," he stated.

Source: peacefmonline.com
