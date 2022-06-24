Akufo-Addo's brother secures GH¢10 million judgment in defamation suit

Edward Akufo-Addo

President's brother wins defamation suit

Court orders' absentee' defendant to pay GHC10 million



The case relates to alleged misuse of the presidential jet by Edward Akufo-Addo



Edward Akufo-Addo, a businessman and biological brother to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has secured a GHC10 million judgement in a defamation suit, Citi News reports.



The businessman won the suit brought against the Class Media Group, a journalist and two panellists who made those allegations against him last year.



The High Court ordered political commentator Listowell Nana Kusi-Poku, who had alleged the private use of the presidential jet by Edward, to pay GH¢10 million in damages - the full amount the president's brother had demanded in his suit.



His suit was brought against the Class Media group, show host Kwabena Bobbie Ansah, one Mensah Thompson and Listowell Nana Kusi-Poku; the latter is said to have made the accusation.

The court gave a default judgment in the case after Kusi-Poku failed to respond to the suit, the Citi News report stated.



The trial judge Justice Ekow Baiden, whiles injuncting Kusi-Poku from repeating the accusation, also ordered a full retraction and apology be rendered to Mr. Akufo-Addo.



Akufo-Addo's suit



According to him, the allegation relative to misuse of the presidential jet was: "utterly false and a product of the Defendant's malicious imagination and were calculated solely to disparage him and bring his name into opprobrium."

Edward Akufo-Addo, also known as Bompty, said radio host of Accra FM, Kwabena Bobbie Ansah, the Class Media Group, the Executive Director of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), and Executive Director of a group called the Good Governance and Advocacy Group Ghana, defamed him on 'The Citizen Show' on May 29, 2021.



He demanded GH¢10 million in damages, an apology, and an order restraining the defendants from further denigrating him.



The writ filed by Messrs Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & co., said "By reason of the impugned publication, Plaintiff's reputation and character has been severely damaged, and he has suffered considerable embarrassment, emotional torment, and distress. Plaintiff has been brought into public odium and contempt. Plaintiff says that the damage caused to his reputation is substantial as a result of his several years of education out of Ghana and extensive business dealings with partners outside Ghana."



It further said that "In seeking aggravated damage, the Plaintiff shall contend and so prove that the Defendants in publishing or causing to be published the statements complained of, were actuated by malice, in that they knew the words complained of to be utterly false, yet, 1st and 2nd Defendants looked on as 3rd and 4th Defendants make the statements without exacting any form of proof."