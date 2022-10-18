Akufo-Addo’s defence of Ofori-Atta amounts to nepotism – Jantuah

Political Affairs Chairman for the CPP, Kwame Jantuah

The Political Affairs Chairman for the CPP, Kwame Jantuah says President Akufo-Addo’s sharp defence of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has some element of nepotism.

President Akufo-Addo has stated that calls for him to sack the Finance Minister are unjustified.



Speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC FM on Monday, October 17, 2022, President Akufo-Addo said there is no basis for him to relieve the Minister of his position.



There have been several calls from some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and other critics alike for the President to sack the Finance Minister as the nation grapples with harsh economic conditions.



But the President contends he cannot turn his back on the Finance Minister because he’s been excellent on the job.

However, commenting on the issue on GHOne TV, Mr. Jantauh says he cannot fathom why the President is adamant about a reshuffle of his Ministers.



“You see the cedi free fall, the President also seems to be in free fall. Because look at what is going on. The Finance Minister between 2017 and 2019 because we were under the IMF programme there were restrictions so he couldn’t go beyond anything.



“What was the debt rate then, when they came in 2017 it was at 122 billion, where we are today over 400 billion is that not a question mark? You are not Ghana and it’s the people of Ghana who have put you there. If you have the mandate you are a servant to the people and you must listen to the people,” Mr. Jantuah stated.



He continued: “How many people will say some of President Akufo-Addo’s Ministers have done well, take a poll and let’s see. So the President is not listening and he is going to cause problems for his people in 2024. The cedi is in free fall isn’t it, the President also seems to be in free fall unfortunately and very difficult to say, but I think the President is playing a bit of nepotism there.”