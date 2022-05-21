Akufo-Addo’s expansion works on airports deserve commendation - Tema MCE

Yohane Amarh Ashitey

The Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has intimated that President Akufo-Addo deserves commendation for prioritizing expansion works on airports in Tamale and Kumasi.

In a statement he penned on social media, the MCE pointed out that these expansion works are part of a number of developmental works that the government is still going ahead with in spite of the current global challenges brought on by COVID-19 and the Russian/Ukrainian war.



Consequently, Hon. Amarh Ashitey wrote that the President deserves commendation for his resourcefulness.



“Yes, things are difficult all over the world because of the galloping global inflation instigated by the pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine war. But amidst the challenges, we are still making progress as a country. Take His Excellency the president’s commitment to see through the expansion works on the Kumasi and Tamale airports for instance. These deserve commendations,” he wrote.



President Akufo-Addo has been reaffirming his commitment to the expansion works on the airports in recent days.



In a recent tweet, the President said those projects are his government’s way of opening the country up.

“Government is committed to opening up the country through the development of our airports. #BuildGhanaTogether,” the president tweeted along with a post of ongoing works on the airports on his Twitter handle.



The plans for expansion works started in 2019 with the government securing US$50million for the Tamale Airport. However, in the wake of the current difficulties, there have been concerns as to whether the projects will go through.



Apparently, this is what prompted president Akufo-Addo to affirm government’s



commitment.



According to Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, these commitments being openly made by

the President are heartwarming and should bring assurance to all those apprehensive due to the current difficulties, Ghana has a leader who is firmly in charge.



“I urge my fellow countrymen and women not to despair but support His Excellency the President and our government with all the assistance and prayers that we can muster. I am of no doubt that we will soon get through the current conundrum and when we have emerged from it, we will meet a country well built for the comfort of all of us.



“Two extra world-class airports for our country should be welcomed news to all and our president is committed to it.”