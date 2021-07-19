Akufo-Addo's flagship programmes on life support – A Plus mocks

Kwame Asare Obeng a.k.a A-Plus is a musician and political activist

Musician and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng, known by many as Kwame A-Plus has taken yet another dig at the President Akufo-Addo administration, citing the ineffectiveness of flagship programmes they sought to implement.

An ardent critic of the NPP government, Kwame A-Plus has asserted that virtually all the flagship programmes being carried out by the incumbent government is dying off.



He enumerated four of the key policies implemented by the government.



Taking to his Facebook wall, A-Plus proffered that flagship programmes such as the free Senior High School (SHS), one district, one factory; one village, one dam as well as planting for food and jobs are all on life support, adding that it was evidential things were failing in the country.



“Name just one Nana Addo flagship program which is not on life support and I’ll show you a prostitute who is a virgin:



-Free SHS aka Free Pasco

-One District, One Factory aka one District One bodwobodo store



-One Village, One Dam aka one village one pothole



-Planting for Food and Jobs aka ɛyɛ bɔdioooo



Akufo Addo, anumdwa!! You no fit run this small country. John Mahama asked you, “have you been president before? Do you know what it takes to be president?”



Sɛ wagye wani so,” A Plus wrote in a post sighted by GhanaWeb.

In a related development, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Afriyie Akoto has recently noted that challenges facing the agriculture sector is crippling one of government's flagship programmes.



He averred that the sector was on life support following challenges with the procurement and distribution of subsidized fertilizers.







