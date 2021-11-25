Akufo-Addo’s foreign trips cost not for public consumption – Security Analyst

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Dr Ishmael Norman believes Akufo-Addo's travel details are not for public consumption

Bryan Acheampong has classified it as a top-secret



But Dr Norman said Ghanaians need to know the cost involved



Dr Ishmael Norman, a security analyst, is of the view that the cost of international trips embarked on by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a sensitive one that borders on the security of the President and may be risky to fully divulge.



Speaking on Joy News on Wednesday, November 24, Dr Norman explained “Presidential travel cost is not for public consumption. It’s not for public discussion.”



This issue of details of the President’s foreign trips became yet again another subject in Parliament where Bryan Acheampong, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, advised the National Security Minister not to make details of the foreign travels, public.

This comes after Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu MP, filed an urgent question in Parliament to get the government to account for the chartered transportation which he described as ‘Arabian Knight’ style putting pressure on the country’s expenditure.



“In my capacity as a Member of Parliament with some knowledge on security matters, I have advised the Minister for National Security to continue to keep the information on the Presidential travel secret,” Acheampong said.



He said, the status of the figures should be classified as top secret.



In a reaction, Dr Ishmael Norman said, “I don’t think the quantum of money to be spent is a top-secret because it is a burden on the national purse and Ghanaians need to know. However, the details per trip should not be available to the public.



“I’m sure that the budget will have a quantum of money that the President will spend on international travel. Ghana budget will have that otherwise, how do you finance those trips. But it shouldn’t be available to everybody.”

He further questioned why the President must always travel where he use zoom and other virtual means to participate in meetings.



“Why does our President have the need to travel so much when a powerful, richer country like China, the premier does not travel and does everything by Zoom including international diplomacy,” he said.



