Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has been shambolic in accounting for GHC250bn borrowed – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused the Akufo-Addo administration of failing to account for the GHS250billion that has been borrowed.

He said the government has been shambolic in rendering accountability



“This is a government that has borrowed Ghc250 billion and has been shambolic in accounting for it. Already we have been overburdened,” he said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday February 5 while contributing to a discussion on the prosed E-levy in the 2022budget statement.



“Over the past years, government has been blessed with Ghc 450 billion and that has not saved them. You have no major projects to support you.



“The government of Ghana is collecting taxes than the government of Germany so it’s untrue when they say they are not collecting more taxes from Ghanaians,” he added.



But a former Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka said on the same show that plans to use the E-levy, if approved by Parliament, to assist the youth in entrepreneurship, is a step in the right direction.

In his view, the proposed levy is an innovative idea to move the country forward.



The former Member of Parliament for Tempane said “You have to think and come up with innovative ideas to move the country.



“One of the biggest problems is unemployment and the finance minister says the e-levy will help the youth to be entrepreneurs. A step in the right direction if you ask me.”



He added “In order not to collapse the economy you need to take extraordinary decisions which sometimes don’t seem to be palatable but in a long run will help the country.”