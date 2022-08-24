5
'Akufo-Addo's governance has made Mahama look like Jesus Christ' – KKD

Kkd New New Renowned broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwa

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwa, popular known as KKD, says Ghanaians unfairly criticised former President John Dramani Mahama when he was in power.

In a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, KKD said that even though Mahama was not perfect, he did so much for the country, which his communication team failed to let Ghanaians know about.

He added that leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are attacking persons, including himself, for criticising Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration, but the fact remains that Akufo-Addo's failure as president is making Mahama look perfect.

"Looking back now, I think Ghanaians were unfair to John Mahama. He didn't speak much; he had a communication team that failed him. They were more interested in hearing their voice than in speaking about the work that man (Mahama) was doing.

"I have heard things said about him. He (Mahama) is my brother because, for me, my father's mother has ancestors who come from the north. There was a time when somebody sat in company with me dining, opened his mouth and said we would never sit down for a Northerner to rule over us.

"So, if we could victimise this person so much and now senior people in the NPP are calling (me names for criticising the government). We still love Nana Addo (but) his governance has made Mahama look like Jesus Christ," he said.

