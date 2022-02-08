Akufo-Addo's governance style is horrible – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has described the governance style of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as “horrible”.

He said that is the impression he has about the five-year stay in office of his friend of many years and it is nothing to write home about.



“That is Asiedu Nketia’s impression,” he told Johnnie Hughes on TV3‘s New Day on Monday, February 7.



“The reason why I say it is horrible is that when somebody who has not read the Bible before [and] has no idea about Jesus Christ or anybody, when that person commits a sin, I believe that even on the Judgement Day, the LORD may look favourably on him but it cannot be the same when somebody who claims to be a Bishop or Pope who knows everything about the Bible, who prayed for forgiveness of sins on behalf of other people. If he is found committing the same sin as somebody who has never seen the Bible, I believe the judgement will be harsher on that person because he claims to be God’s representative.



“And that is my impression about Nana Akufo-Addo.”

He described how, as a student, he admired Nana Akufo-Addo in his feisty advocacy for human rights in the late 1970s.



“As students, he was our mentor. Nana Akufo-Addo led or was part of the fight against Union Government during Acheampong’s era and we were coming of electoral age.



“So we saw him as a Messiah, mentor, the doyen of multi-party democracy and human rights advocacy.”



But he summed up that he has been disappointed with the current president.