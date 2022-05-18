12
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo’s government has done well - Edward Mahama

Mahama Edward Former ambassador-at-large and flagbearer of the Peoples’ National Convention, Dr. Edward Mahama

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mahama says Akufo-Addo has performed remarkably but there is still more room for improvement

COVID-19 affected every country including Ghana – Mahama

Apasera faults Edward Mahama for PNC woes

Former Ambassador-at-large and flagbearer of the Peoples’ National Convention (PNC), Dr. Edward Mahama, has praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his management of Ghana’s economy.

According to him, even though Akufo-Addo’s government has performed remarkably well, there is still more for improvement, particularly in the area of accountability.

“I won’t say to my satisfaction, but they have done well, because as I said in 2019 the growth rate was fine, then COVID came, and COVID knocked off not only Ghana but the whole world,” asaaseradio.com reports.

He added that “there is no doubt that there are economic challenges being felt by citizens in our country; there is no doubt about this,” but this hardship is not particular to Ghana.

Also, Dr. Mahama said that even though the president was working hard to make Ghana a better place, some of the persons working with him are not working as hard as him, with some only working for their personal benefit and not in the interest of the country.

On Ghana’s COVID-19 fight, the former PNC flagbearer added that President Akufo-Addo and his team did remarkably well because Ghana did not suffer the impact of the pandemic like other countries.

“We didn’t have the number of deaths that they were saying we will have, and we got it almost under control …so far as the COVID management is concerned, I think the government has done very well,” he added.

Meanwhile, the immediate past flagbearer of the PNC, David Apasera, has accused Dr. Edward Mahama of being the cause of the current challenges in the party.

According to Apasera, Dr. Mahama, who had said he had washed his hands off the PNC, was conniving with some members of the party to have him and the party's National Chairman, Moses X Danibaah, suspended.

Watch the latest episode of People&Places below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mother of late Kumawood actor speaks
Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket
How Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his Lamborghini to betting in 2018
Are you trying to reverse the curse? - Fans question Man City's Yaya Toure love
How a Ghanaian player was sacked by Italian club for engaging in juju
British High Commissioner speaks on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest
Slept at cemetery, bath with water from dead bodies - Nii Lante shares juju story
Kweku Baako challenges Kofi Bentil over alleged ‘sale’ of Achimota Forest
Manasseh tackles Akufo-Addo
Barker-Vormawor breaks silence on second arrest
Related Articles: