Akufo-Addo’s government ‘heartless and wicked’ – Prophet Kofi Oduro

General Overseer of the Alabaster Prayer Ministry, Prophet Dr. Isaac Oduro

The Head Pastor of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has described the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government as being heartless and wicked to the citizens.

According to the outspoken prophet, the kind of governance President Akufo-Addo-led administration has delivered to Ghanaians amount to “heartless and wickedness.”



Prophet Kofi Oduro’s comments come on the back of scenes of alleged money splashing at the NPP’s just-ended National Delegates Conference at the Accra Sports Stadium, where they elected new executives to lead the party in the next four years.



He lamented over what he said was a display of insensitive political tactics by the ruling party in the economic woes facing the country.



The prophet said he could not fathom where these politicians got such sums of money to share among themselves, when the government cannot afford to pay the allowances of teachers, Doctors, Nurses, and other public sector workers.

“I was seated by my television at a broke nation, that they can’t pay teachers, doctors, nurses and yet they are here organizing a gathering for politicians where they were sharing bundles of money. If you were not in government would you have had this money?



“There are people giving birth on the floor, people are dying at Korle Bu Teaching hospital but you don’t care, but because you want positions, you can flash out these amounts…. you are heartless and wicked,” Prophet Kofi Oduro fired.



He is of the view that irrespective of the works of these politicians headed by President Akufo-Addo, God will judge them by their deeds.



“I want to tell everybody that God will judge everyone,” Prophet Kofi Oduro stated.