Akufo-Addo's government is now like a ‘goro boys’ club - US-based economist

A United States-based Ghanaian economist, Dr Sa-ad Iddrisu, has likened President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's government to a group of dishonest people with a penchant for swindling Ghanaians at the least opportunity.



He explained that the continuous excuses from the presidency make it appear like it no longer has a grip on the country’s affairs.



“I have given up all hope on this Nana Addo’s government at making living conditions better for citizens. This government is behaving like goro boys looking for every opportunity to milk the state and give excuses for their inability to deliver on promises they made to Ghanaians.



“It’s like you paying a goro boy to secure you a passport, only for him to cash out on you and start giving you excuses for his inability to deliver. Almost every day, there is some new ‘stupidity’ and corruption under this government,” a furious Dr. Sa-ad said in a social media post.

According to him, he and many others have completely given up on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government because almost every day, they exhibit a new type of failure or corruption.



The astute economist was reacting to a statement made by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, that land litigations are affecting the implementation of the Agenda 111 initiative, and that the government is working hard to ensure that these challenges are addressed to enable the project to move on smoothly.



“The government has basically found excuses for every failure and the current excuses given by the minister for government’s inability to meet the Agenda 111 project, is unacceptable,” he added.



On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the Agenda 111 project, which will ensure the construction of 111 hospitals across districts in the country.



During the commissioning at Trede, in the Ashanti Region, the president said, among other things, that the project will provide 20,000 jobs for health professionals when completed.