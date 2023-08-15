Akufo-Addo’s government is the most 'wasteful' in Ghana’s history – Franklin Cudjoe

An old photo of Franklin Cudjoe and President Nana Akufo-Addo

The President and Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has described the President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo-led government as the most expensive and wasteful in the history of Ghana.

His comment comes on the back of the Daily Graphic report which indicated that 22 district assemblies spent GH¢2.4 million to collect GH¢1.3 million in revenue.



Franklin Cudjoe stated that the findings by the Daily Graphic come as no surprise to him because of the current government's mismanagement of the economy



In a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the president of IMANI Africa bemoaned the poor state of the Ghanaian economy, in relation to the findings by the Daily Graphic newspaper.



“Daily Graphic reports, 22 District Assemblies spend GH¢2.4m to collect GH¢1.3m revenue. No surprises here-we have the biggest, most expensive, and wasteful gov’t in Ghana’s history, which has left us in debt and in death,” he wrote on his Facebook page.



View the facebook post below