6
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo’s government rejecting good advice – Duffuor

Dr Kwabena Duffuor 622x424 Kwabena Duffuor, Former Finance Minister

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: starfmonline.com

The Former Minister of finance and former governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has said the NPP government has forced the electronic transfer levy on Ghanaians because they turned a deaf ear to wise counsel from economic experts such as himself.

Lamenting on his Facebook wall Wednesday morning, he said, “The NPP has progressed in their passage of the unpopular e-levy bill. May it be on record that despite the hardship of the Ghanaian people and disaffection for the e-levy, the NPP ignored these concerns and added to our tax burden.”

Many Ghanaians are expressing public indignation against the government for the passage of the electronic transfer levy Tuesday in parliament.

Just like many economic experts, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has in the past, offered several suggestions of several alternatives to the roundly unpopular E-levy.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 21, 2021, on Starr FM ahead of the IFS’s forum on domestic revenue mobilization mode, Dr. Duffuor said, “Currently in Ghana, foreign interests are largely the main beneficiaries of our extractive sector at the expense of Ghanaians who benefit from very little revenue from our natural resources”.

He also added, “We must start looking at the sector we have ignored over the years – the extractive sector. A well-managed natural resources center has emerged as the safest route to prosperity in many developed countries such as the USA, UK and Germany. We must go back and renegotiate our mining agreements for higher revenues rather than stick to colonial agreements to the detriment of our people”.

However, like other contrary views from other economic experts, the former bank of Ghana governor’s views appear not to have been considered.

Source: starfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Konadu Rawlings was hailed during SoNA
How Finance Minister, IGP and CJ dozed through Akufo-Addo's SoNA in parliament
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar
Related Articles: