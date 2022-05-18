Akufo-Addo's government to revamp Achimota Forest to the status of London Hyde Park – Jinapor

Public uproar over reported sale of Achimota Forest

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has stated that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has no intent to sell off the Achimota Forest reserve for private development.



The minister made this statement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following multiple reports that government intends to release the forest for private development.



However, contrary to the reports, the minister on Tuesday maintained that the government rather has plans to revamp the forest.



He noted that government “intends to enrich the Achimota forest, revamp it and hopefully in the not-too-distant future, transform it into the likes of High Park of London and Central Park of New York, where Ghanaians can go and enjoy the beauty of nature and forest reserve as it happens in other parts of the world.”

He thus urged the public to disregard reports of the Achimota Forest being sold off by the government.



“So for the avoidance of doubt, neither President Akufo-Addo nor myself or his government intends to sell the Achimota forest or redevelop the Achimota forest as currently constituted,” he said.



Background



Social media platforms, particularly Twitter, had ‘Achimota Forest’ trending number one after an Executive Instrument (E.I) about the Achimota Forest Reserve went viral.



In the said E.I. 144, a portion of the Achimota Forest by the command of President Nana Akufo-Addo is declared as ceased from being recognized as a forest reserve effective May 1, 2022.



It also details that District Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority must prepare a master plan for the development of the land and submit it to the Lands Minister for approval.

Again the District Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority have been tasked to take into consideration the protection of the ecological integrity of an adjoining forest reserve while preparing the master plan.







