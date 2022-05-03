Akufo-Addo’s govt has collateralized almost every statutory fund – Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Mahama says govt is collateralising funds and taxes to meet consumption expenditure

Govt can’t reduce taxes because it has collateralised them - Mahama



‘Hidden debts will catch up with you’ – Mahama to government



The former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has bemoaned the use of statutory funds and taxes by the current government as collateral for loans to meet its consumption expenditure.



According to him, the government has used most of the country’s statutory funds as securities for loans which has led to it defaulting most of its obligations and it is even planning to collateralise more of such funds.



“They have collateralized ESLA till 2035, they have collateralized almost GH¢10 billion of GETFUND revenue through the 7-year Daakye bond and after mortgaging all the family property, they are desirous of selling off the remaining family cutlery by collateralizing our mineral Revenue through the dubious Agyapa Deal and it is expected that they are in the process of collateralising the revenues from the recently implemented E-levy,” Mahama said at the ‘Ghana at a Crossroads’ programme organised by the National Democratic Congress.

Mahama indicated that the main reason the government cannot reduce or cancel some taxes to alleviate the hardship Ghanaians are facing is that it has already spent the projected revenues from these taxes.



“Countrymen and women, yesterday at the May Day address, the President (Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) stated that it is not possible to remove taxes off petroleum products because it will result in an inability to pay public sector wages. What he did not tell workers was that some of those taxes cannot be removed because they have been collateralized and the money has already been spent,” he said.



“ESLA when it was introduced had a 5-year lifespan to pay down legacy energy sector debts. Today ESLA cannot be removed as a petroleum tax because this government has spent the money upfront and has collateralised ESLA till 2035,” the ex-president added.



Mahama further stated that the government’s use of statutory funds as collateral for loans is an attempt to conceal its debt levels.



He urged the government to stop that practice because it will have a disastrous impact on the country, saying “hidden debts will catch up with you as it has the effect of increasing the public debt while creating a false sense of security because those debts ostensibly sit on the books of state-owned enterprises or special purpose vehicles.”