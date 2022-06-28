Akufo-Addo's govt has no business getting close to the management of the economy - Sam George

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has stated that the Akufo-Addo administration has no business being in close proximity to the management of the government given their appalling performance thus far.



He said the government needed no divine revelation to prove the projection they made on E-Levy was untenable, adding that the government has failed woefully.



“This needed no divine revelation; it was obvious to any critical and objective mind. The projections they were making were just untenable. The government said that in 7 months, that is from May to December, it was going to make GH¢4.2 billion of the E-Levy, meaning it was going to make about GH¢600 million every month, meaning it would make an average of GH¢20 million every day. “In May, they made GH¢1.8 million a day on average. If you implement a policy that delivers 9%, you have failed woefully,” Citinewsroom.com quoted Sam Goerge.

He said the current state of the economy proves the Akufo-Addo government is incompetent.



“This government should have absolutely no business getting close to the management of the economy, given the abysmal performance of what was hailed as the solution to all of our problems.”



He, however, reiterated the NDC commitment to abolish E-Levy when they come into power.



His comments come on the back of tweets by Gabby Otchere Darko with regards to E-Levy and IMF.



The leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko, bemoaned the failure of measures put in place by the government to raise revenue for Ghana.

In a series of tweets shared on social media, he spoke about the current economic hardship in Ghana.



He posits that, despite the huge expectations that birthed the idea of imposing a 1.5% levy on electronic transfers, the government has been able to realise only 10% of its expected revenue from the controversial E-Levy.



“After 5 months of stalemate and bashing, the e-levy, after implementation, is delivering only 10% of estimated revenues; our revenues remain very low as compared to the rest of the world; debt levels dangerously high, cedi, like most currencies, struggling against the US dollar,” he said.



