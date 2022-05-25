5
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo’s govt will be remembered for stealing from Ghanaians – Arise Ghana Coalition

Video Archive
Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Agyapa deal is the latest example of the Akufo-Addo govt trying to steal from Ghanaians, Arise Ghana

Agyapa deal will only benefit ‘selfish and greedy thieves in government’ – Thiombiano

We will resist any attempt by the govt to see the Agaya deal through - Arise Ghana

A leading member of the Arise Ghana coalition, Mordecai Thiombiano, has said that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government will be remembered for stealing Ghana’s resources.

Mordecai Thiombiano said that the Akufo-Addo government has succeeded in stealing a huge chunk of Ghana’s natural resources through various agreements they have engaged in.

Thiombiano, who said this at the first press conference of Arise Ghana on May 25, added that the current attempt to sell Ghana’s gold resources through the Agyapa Royalties deal is an example of the state capture under this government.

“… one of the cardinal, yet regrettable legacies of President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia remains the unprecedented levels of state capture we are witnessing today. The practice of state capture under this government has assumed such alarming proportions that the God-given resources of this country that are supposed to benefit present and future generations are being utilized by only a few greedy families, friends and cronies in government today.

“One of the most bizarre, yet brazen displays of state capture has manifested itself in the unpopular decision of this Government to Monetize our mineral resources in perpetuity under a fraudulent scheme dubbed “Agyapa” for the benefit of a select few.

“It initially gladdened our hearts that the Ghanaian people spoke in unison against this organized heist called “Agyapa” and forced government to suspend same. We are however mortified to note that despite the public outcry over this deal, the NPP/Akufo-Addo government is headstrong and is seeking to reintroduce the “Agyapa” deal as recently announced by the finance minister,” he said.

Thiombiano, who is also the General Secretary of All People’s Congress (APC), called on the government to cancel of the Agyapa Royalties deal because it is not in the interest of the government.

He said that the deal will only benefit a few selfish and greedy thieves in government, adding that any attempts by the government to see the deal through will be resisted.



Read the full statement by Thiombiano below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I wouldn't hesitate to marry a Ghanaian if he is the man of my dreams - Anne Sophie Avé
News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media
Akufo-Addo to hire jets for next 4 months
Mobile money agents find 'cash cow' in deposit transactions - Report
You’re are a 'big fool' if you think a Will circulated on social media is authentic - Maurice Ampaw
Former PPA boss, brother-in-law granted GH¢10 million bail
I'm a member of the Owoo Family - Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
What Kufuor said about nationality switches of Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others
Here's what Sir John gave to his future wife in controversial Will
Bank of Ghana increases policy rate from 17% to 19%
Related Articles: