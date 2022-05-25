Akufo-Addo’s govt will be remembered for stealing from Ghanaians – Arise Ghana Coalition

Agyapa deal is the latest example of the Akufo-Addo govt trying to steal from Ghanaians, Arise Ghana

Agyapa deal will only benefit ‘selfish and greedy thieves in government’ – Thiombiano



We will resist any attempt by the govt to see the Agaya deal through - Arise Ghana



A leading member of the Arise Ghana coalition, Mordecai Thiombiano, has said that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government will be remembered for stealing Ghana’s resources.



Mordecai Thiombiano said that the Akufo-Addo government has succeeded in stealing a huge chunk of Ghana’s natural resources through various agreements they have engaged in.



Thiombiano, who said this at the first press conference of Arise Ghana on May 25, added that the current attempt to sell Ghana’s gold resources through the Agyapa Royalties deal is an example of the state capture under this government.

“… one of the cardinal, yet regrettable legacies of President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia remains the unprecedented levels of state capture we are witnessing today. The practice of state capture under this government has assumed such alarming proportions that the God-given resources of this country that are supposed to benefit present and future generations are being utilized by only a few greedy families, friends and cronies in government today.



“One of the most bizarre, yet brazen displays of state capture has manifested itself in the unpopular decision of this Government to Monetize our mineral resources in perpetuity under a fraudulent scheme dubbed “Agyapa” for the benefit of a select few.



“It initially gladdened our hearts that the Ghanaian people spoke in unison against this organized heist called “Agyapa” and forced government to suspend same. We are however mortified to note that despite the public outcry over this deal, the NPP/Akufo-Addo government is headstrong and is seeking to reintroduce the “Agyapa” deal as recently announced by the finance minister,” he said.



Thiombiano, who is also the General Secretary of All People’s Congress (APC), called on the government to cancel of the Agyapa Royalties deal because it is not in the interest of the government.



He said that the deal will only benefit a few selfish and greedy thieves in government, adding that any attempts by the government to see the deal through will be resisted.





Read the full statement by Thiombiano below



