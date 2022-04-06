Akufo-Addo's handlers blocking him from local media – Braimah

Sulemana Braimah

The Executive Secretary for Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, has urged the handlers of President Akufo-Addo to allow him to host the annual Meet the press series at the Jubilee House.

Speaking to Francis Abban on Morning Starr Tuesday, Mr. Braimah stated that the Meet the Press series affords the Ghanaian media the opportunity to ask the President pertinent questions bothering citizens.



“I am surprised that it hasn’t happened because at some point it was almost an annual affair. It was one of the things that the government communicators use to tout the credentials of the government. In terms of how things are and the Journalist engage the President on behalf of the people,” he said.



The Executive Secretary continued that “I think after a year of the elections we haven’t seen any such encounter and I am surprised it hasn’t happened.

“Ideally, it is something that is useful despite the downfalls. It’s quite surprising that 2-years on it hasn’t happened. I don’t know why the handlers have decided not to make the President available for the media engagement.”



