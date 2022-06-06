Akufo-Addo's impeccable record will help NPP break the '8' - CEO of Buffer Stock

Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba, Chief Executive Officer of the Buffer Stock Company

The Chief Executive Officer of the Buffer Stock Company, Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba is of the firm conviction that the ruling New Patriotic Party will break the '8' years election cycle in Ghana by handing over power to another NPP regime come January 7, 2025.

This he said is hinged on the unbeatable track record of president Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo's NPP government whose social-economic gains need to be sustained beyond 2024.



Addressing Delegates and members of the party at the NPP USA National Delegates in Cincinnati, Ohio, Mr. Hanan called on government appointees to use their privileged positions occupied in government to support and energize the grassroots of the party.



In a panel discussion, the CEO, affectionately called "the footsoldiers CEO" admonished party members at the base, to be honest in appreciating the effort and support of appointees in order to motivate them to do more.



According to him, many are those who will benefit from the government, yet go out there to complain and even join others to erode the gains of the party and its hardworking appointees.

He rallied all appointees to pay a listening ear to the concerns of the grassroots, adding that, "the grassroots are the engine of the party that can win is election 2024, so they must be listened to, and taken care of".



The honorable Chief Executive Officer used the occasion to call on the rank and file of the party to remain united, honest and firm up their communication as an important tool for victory in 2024.



A high-powered government delegation and top hierarchy graced the Annual Delegate Conference of the United States of America chapter of the NPP.