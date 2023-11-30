Akufo-Addo’s ineffective leadership has made our youth thieves — Elders in Asunafo north

President Akufo-Addo

Elders and youth in Sankore, Asunafo north constituency, Ahafo Region, have slammed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for their deplorable roads and living circumstances.

The elders and youth staged a protest to express their dissatisfaction with the ruling government.



Several of them mentioned that there are not work opportunities in the community, which has made life harder for them.



Some of the elders and parents lamented that the lack of jobs and better living conditions has increased the rate of crime in the area.



According to them, thieves are always arrested in the area for stealing because they have no other means of livelihood.



“There are no jobs for the youth in the community; there are no better opportunities for them.” As a result, the rate of crime has grown. There are no employment in the community, hence the majority of the population are now thieves. “We always catch thieves in the neighbourhood,” a woman explained.

“Our road is in terrible shape,” stated another. It’s quite dusty. I dressed white to this demonstration, but look at me now; my clothing is dust soiled. We are dissatisfied with this government since we do not have good schools. They promised to do better, but have failed miserably.”



Others also lamented that, although they have something to do, they do not make enough money to take care of their families.



The residents, who are mostly farmers, agreed that they were unable to make good yields.



They were hopeful the new government, which would be led by former President John Mahama, would be better.



“We are hopeful that when former President Mahama is elected, our situation will change. We know if he is the president, we will get jobs to do,” a resident said.

“Farmers are struggling. When Mahama was in power, he initiated policies that helped the youth. But that is no longer the case today. As farmers, we no longer have the resources to expand our farms. Farm inputs have become so expensive under this government. We are therefore appealing to Mahama to ensure that when he comes, our situation will change,” a farmer said.



Another young person lamented that the betting tax introduced by this administration was a terrible decision.



He recounted his experience of winning Ghc20,000, and Ghc5,000 was deducted from his winnings.



“We don’t have jobs to do. We are suffering as youth. I remember I won a bet of Ghc20,000, and Ghc5,000 was deducted from my winnings. You have not given us any jobs to do. We are now betting, and when we win, you deduct some taxes from it. That is unfair.”