Akufo-Addo’s lawyer, Sam George go after each other over ‘throwback’ campaign billboard

Kow Essuman (L), Sam George (R)

A social media quarrel has erupted between Kow Essuman, the legal counsel for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, centred around a 'throwback' campaign billboard.

The exchange began when Samuel Nartey George, in an earlier post on X, criticised Kow Essuman for allegedly utilising taxpayers' money for billboards highlighting the failures and unfulfilled promises of political leaders.



The North Tongu MP's post expressed his discontent with what he deemed a desperate move by his political counterparts.



“@kaessuman, wow! You spend our taxpayers money to do billboards from blogs and websites of cronies in response to the failures and promises your Bosses made? This is not only pathetic but desperate. Y'all have lost the plot! Good graces! ” his post stated.



In response, Kow Essuman also stated: “Which taxpayers money? I don’t know who put them up and certainly, this isn’t from the Government. Unless you can point to a particular Government expenditure that supports the use of taxes for this, you should not be making this allegation. Especially, as a senior member of the Church and a Member of Ghana’s Parliament. I just find the billboards funny. It will be an interesting campaign season,” he post also stated.



The origin of the clash traces back to a social media user with the handle @receiptguy, who began showcasing billboards featuring old tweets by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu on the economy.

Subsequently, another group believed to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) joined the fray, sharing old news articles about John Dramani Mahama.



Below is the X post of both Kow Essuman and Sam George





Which taxpayers money? I don’t know who put them up and certainly this isn’t from Government. Unless you can point to a particular Government expenditure that supports the use of taxes for this, you should not be making this allegation. Especially, as a senior member of the… https://t.co/i85GSMrOTZ — Kow Essuman (@kaessuman) December 14, 2023

@kaessuman, wow! You spend our taxpayers money to do billboards from blogs and websites of cronies in response to the failures and promises your Bosses made? This is not only pathetic but desperate. Y'all have lost the plot! Good graces! ???????????????? https://t.co/slIFzHoBwH — Sam 'Dzata' George ???????????? (@samgeorgegh) December 14, 2023

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



NW/AE



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



