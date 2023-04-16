Akufo-Addo’s lawyer responds to Alistair Mathias, the gold smuggler’s allegations

Kow Essuman, a legal counsel to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged Ghanaians to ignore allegations by Alistair Mathias, a Canadian gold smuggler, that the president is his law.

In a tweet shared on Sunday, April 16, 2023, Kow Essuman said that neither President Akufo-Addo nor his law firm has come into contact with Alistair Mathias.



He added that the statements made by the gold smuggler were mere fabrications.



“The President has not been in private practice since 2000, neither has the President nor his law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh and Co, acted as a lawyer for this Alistair Mathias or Guldrest.



“The President does not know this Mathias or Guldrest. Ignore the spurious allegations,” the tweet he shared read.



What Alistair Mathias said about Akufo-Addo:



Alistair Mathias, who smuggles $40 million worth of gold from Ghana every month, disclosed the kind of close relationship he has with Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Alistair Mathias, who is a gold trader with expertise in designing money laundering schemes for Africans, said that his work has given him access to every president or head of state on the continent.



Speaking in the final episode of the undercover investigations of gold smuggling in Africa by the Investigative Unit of Al Jazeera, Alistair Mathis, who is one of the main characters in the video, boasted about his relationship with the Ghanaian president.



He (described as a financial architect) told the undercover reporters, who had posed as Chinese criminals seeking to launder dirty money from Africa, that his relationship with Akufo-Addo is a close one.



He also claims that the Ghanaian president is his lawyer.



“There’s no head of state or president that either of us can’t get to on this continent. Next door in Swaziland, the king is a close friend of mine. Zambia’s president is a close friend of my friend. DRC Congo, the president has invited me several times to come and build a refinery.



“Ghana’s president is a good friend of mine. In fact, he was my lawyer. Cyril Ramaphosa here; I know him. I know his kids,” he bragged.

View the tweet plus a video of the allegations against Akufo-Addo in the video below:





