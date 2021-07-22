Akufo-Addo’s leadership affected by massive indecisiveness and witchcraft – NPP elder

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region Nana Oteatuoso Kokobeng II is wondering if witches are working against the second term of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second term has been extremely slow and that has affected various sectors of the economy.



He indicates that work at various Coordinating Councils and Agencies have had to be slowed down because Chief Executives cannot take decisions because they are not aware whether they will be maintained or not.



“Most of the Coordinating Directors are not cooperating because they don’t know the fate of respective DCEs. Governance is supposed to be an issue of continuity but it is not happening currently. I have been to several offices and the leaders there don’t know their fate,” he said on Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.

To him, if the electoral commission delayed with making the results of the 2020 election known Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not have taken it lightly but that is what he is currently doing with his appointments.



“For the NPP I don’t know if some witches are working against the party or the party has been cursed. I won’t talk about the appointments again if they are not out by the close of this week,” he said.