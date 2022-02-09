Akufo-Addo’s leadership at ECOWAS has won Ghana great respect – Ayokor Botchway

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, has indicated that Ghana has won great admiration and respect among the international communities due to the good leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, February 7, she said world leaders continue to praise the leadership Mr Akufo-Addo on every occasion.



This, she said, further gives Ghana the opportunity to amplify its voice in all matters when dealing with the international community.



“The defining leadership of ECOWAS by the President of the Republic has won Ghana great respect in the community. World leaders praise the leadership of the president on every occasion. This is important as it amplifies our voice in dealing with the international community on matters that are central to the peace, security and prosperity of our people and those in our region.



“Diplomatic leadership will continue to be a hallmark of ours as we perform our responsibility as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations security council for the next two years.



“Already, in our capacity as the chair of the African Union Peace and Security Council, I chair the inter-ministerial meeting to provide guidance to three African members, the A3.”



President Akufo-Addo as chair of ECOWAS has been leading efforts to nip coups in the bud in the subregion.

For instance, on 3rd February raised concern over the breach of constitutional order in the region notably with the recent military coup d’Etat and attempted coup d’état in some Member States.



In this regard, the Authority reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening democracy, freedom and good governance in the region and instructs the Commission to expedite the review of the 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and the related legal instruments.



“The Heads of State and Government express their deep gratitude to H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa AKUFO-ADDO, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for his leadership in ensuring the success of the Summit.”



Mr Akufo-Addo told his colleague Heads of State to work hard to deal with the menace of the coup d’états in the sub-region.



Mr Akufo-Addo said the resurgence of coup d’états in the region is a matter of grave concern because it challenges the democratic way of lives chosen.



“Your presence here is a strong indication of your willingness to find a sustainable solution to the resurgence of cancer in our region. Let us address this dangerous trend collectively and decisively before it devastates the whole region.