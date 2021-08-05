Akufo-Addo's love for sports should inspire Ghanaians to exercise - Tema MCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Osei Bonsu, Contributor

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Felix Mensah Nii Anang- La, has encouraged Ghanaians to be inspired by President Akufo-Addo’s love for sports to combat a worrying culture of sedentary lifestyle especially among the elderly.

In an interview at the Centre of the World Golf Club, formerly Tema Royal Golf Club, the MCE said the President’s healthy physique at the age of 77 should encourage Ghanaians to become more active.



“His Excellency the President amazes all of us with his energy and stamina at such a ripe old age; that is because at 77 many people would resign themselves to their chairs or beds at home but he has not. He travels around and stands for hours to receive salutes at independence parades.



“He is still strong even at this age because of his love for sports, especially when he was young. President Akufo-Addo is reaping the benefits of a life of activity,” Hon. Mensah Anang-La said.



The interview with him on Wednesday precedes President Akufo- Addo’s planned visit to the Centre of the World Golf Club later in the month of August.



When he does, the President is expected to play golf as a visiting golfer.



Hon. Anang-La who was leading fervent preparation towards the President’s visit said golfing is just one of many sporting passions that President Akufo Addo has had since his childhood days.

“Many people do not know but President Akufo-Addo has been a pugilist before; yes, he was once a boxer!” the Tema MCE gushed.



Also, President Akufo-Addo is known to have been a good footballer when he was a student at the University of Ghana where he played as a striker in his Hall’s team along with former late President Mills who played in defense.



“I am hoping that the President’s visit to the Centre of the World Golf Club will jolt us all out of our couches and spike interest in exercise among us because the rate at which sedentary diseases, especially obesity and diabetes are ravaging our people is worrying,” Hon. Anang- La said.



It is estimated that up to 8% of Ghana’s population is diabetic with prevalence worsening with age. Between 2003 and 2019, obesity among Ghanaian women aged between 15 and 49 has spiked from 3.4% to almost 21%; while among men, about 11% are obese. The government has been holding educational campaigns to encourage exercising and the Tema MCE is hopeful that President Akufo-Addo’s visit will jolt the inspiration.



Meanwhile, the Centre of the World Golf Club in Tema has partnered with the Ghana Tourism Development Company, an investment wing of the Ghana Tourism Board, to promote recreational and sporting activities.



“I would want to commend the management and leadership of the golf club for their good works by upgrading the centre of the world golf club in Tema”. Nii Anang-La said.