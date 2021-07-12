Akufo-Addo's luxurious trip: Speaker to schedule time for Ofori-Atta to answer questions

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The finance minister is expected to appear before the Parliament to respond to looming questions over the cost involved in President Akufo-Addo’s last official visit overseas.

The controversy over the travels began after the Member of Parliament for North Tongu called for a probe on the cost of the President’s nine-day trip to France, Belgium and South Africa.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had earlier filed a motion compelling Ken Ofori-Atta to appear before the House to respond to questions regarding the cost involved in the president's trip; a move which is still yet to take place.



But the Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin told the House Friday, July 9, that there were no attempts by the Business Committee to deliberately prevent the Ken Ofori-Atta from making an appearance before legislators.

“Mr Speaker, the question has not been answered not because the Finance Minister is asking for more time but it has been directed by Mr Speaker that he (Mr Bagbin) will schedule an appropriate time,” he stated.



He added, “take me for the record that it is Mr Speaker’s decision, not that of the Business Committee. The reason the finance minister is not here is because, Mr Speaker directed that he will see to it that he (Finance Minister) is scheduled to do so. So, it is not the case that the minister is asking for more time.”