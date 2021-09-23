Akufo-Addo's luxury jet also requires refuelling for long flights - Ablakwa

President Akufo-Addo disembarking from the presidential jet

Ghana’s Presidential Jet Falcon 900 EX-Easy is being used by Liberia President George Weah to the UN General Assembly in New York, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed.

The lawmaker also notes that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hired a luxurious jet that costs the state $14,000 per hour for the same trip, with the explanation that Ghana’s jet was not fit for long travels.



According to Mr Ablakwa, the incessant use of tax payer’s money for luxurious travels needed to be investigated.



This is the third time the MP has blown the whistle over the president Global Jet Luxembourg hired jet travels following his recent travels to the UK on the 27th of July 2021 to attend the Global Education Summit and last week’s state visit to Germany, Including trips to South Africa, etc.



According to manufacturers, the cabin is divided into multiple sections to guarantee exceptional comfort. It provides a VIP lounge for relaxation, Five-Star dining facilities, a Royal Master bedroom, Cinema Room specially delineated for watching movies which is a separate accessory from other in-flight entertainment systems, and a complete luxury shower.



Even though the government has failed to justify the hired jet, Defence minister Dominic Ntiwul once disclosed that the president needed to take a bath while in the air, a feature Ghana’s jet does not provide.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the latest development, Mr Ablakwa said “if it’s about size, it’s the same thing, if it’s about capacity, what’s the difference between a 17-seater and a 19-seater? What the president has gone to hire is a 19-seater. Then if it is about refueling, remember some of the NPP propaganda said ‘we don’t want the president to be stopping and refueling like a trotro passenger.



“Again, what the president has chartered now could not take him to the United States, he had to do a one-hour stop for refueling at the Luxiere international airport.



"If he had used our presidential jet, he needed one stopover to refuel, it’s the same thing. It’s clear to me, as the defense minister said in parliament the last time, it’s all because of luxury.”



Since Ghana received President Kufuor’s ordered Falcon in 2010, both President Mills and President Mahama have used the long-range aircraft for all presidential travels.