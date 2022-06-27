Akufo-Addo's 'luxury jet trips': Presidency lists ECOWAS countries with ‘superior’ presidential jets

The Presidency has issued a statement responding to recent claims by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who has been publishing purported costs of luxury-jet-charters by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The 6-paged statement of Sunday, June 26, 2022; addressed a number of issues ranging from the propriety of the president’s decision to use chartered flights, the benefits it has brought to the country whiles questioning the motives of Ablakwa.



Another area that the statement issued under the hand of Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, was how neighbouring countries had far superior jets to what Ghana has.



It was in response to Ablakwa’s claim in his writeups that “less endowed countries” continued to keep faith with their presidential jets whiles Akufo-Addo opted to abandon Ghana’s jet which is in pristine condition only to turn to high-end charters that cost the tax payer millions.



The statement read: “Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa states that “less endowed countries” continue to keep faith with their jets, and tries desperately to compare them with our presidential jet.

“Of course, they would… he should know that the presidential jets of “less endowed countries” in the Wet African Region, for example, are far superior to what Ghana, West Africa’s second biggest economy can boast of.”



It listed the following countries as having ‘superior’ jets as compared to Ghana



a. Niger – Boeing 737-700 (BBJ)



b. Mali – Airbus A319

c. Burkina Faso – Boeing 727



d. Chad - Boeing 737-74Q (BBJ)



e. Togo - Boeing 707-3L6B



f. Cote d’Ivoire – Airbus A319

g. Senegal – Airbus “A320 Neo”



“Which of these aircrafts, operated by “less endowed countries,” in terms of capacity and flight range, can Okudzeto Ablakwa compare to Ghana’s Falcon 900EX?” the statement quizzed.



In a rebuttal, Ablakwa insisted that the Presidential jet was fit for purpose and that claims that it was not fit for long-haul flights were simply untrue.



“Mr. Eugene Arhin seems chronically allergic to truth. Ghana’s Presidential Jet, the Dassault Falcon 900EX was not manufactured for short haul travel as Mr. Arhin claims.

“The Falcon 900EX version is a long-range business tri-jet aircraft which features three Honeywell TFE731-60 turbofan engines, improved central fuel tank capacity plus an additional rare tank, with a range of 8,340km (4,501nm; 5,180 miles).



“Ghana’s Falcon 900EX can fly at least 9-hours non-stop before requiring a refueling break,” he added.



