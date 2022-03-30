Akufo-Addo's overhead in Tamale, misplaced priority - NDC N/R Chairman hopeful

Tamale interchange

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Northern Regional Chairman hopeful, Godfred Apasinaba Wumbei has said that president Akufo-Addo deceived the good people of Tamale, when his government constructed what he described as "overheard" instead of "interchange" the people were promised.

According to him, the money pumped into the construction could be used to solve many pressing issues of the North than just something in the name of interchange, saying that it is a "misplaced priority".



He made the remarks when he appeared on Tamale based Suhupieli FM's morning show today March 30, 2022 following the commissioning of the project yesterday on March 29.



"What the president has done for us is a misplaced priority. We are a region with many challenges. Some are very basic and need urgent attention than overhead the president want us to call an interchange", the former NDC regional organizer told the host.



"We still need a lot of road construction to be executed to link our communities together. I am a contractor myself. I know what I am talking about. There are lots of roads abandoned. Why can't Akufo-Addo think about completing them?", he asked.



President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday commissioned the Tamale Interchange, the fourth interchange built by government since 2017.

The interchange forms part of the Government of Ghana – SinoHydro Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) which was launched nearly three years ago, by the President.



The Tamale Interchange is the first in the northern sector of the country.



Commissioning the project, President expressed delight over the fact that the interchange was completed ahead of schedule.



"I am delighted to be back again, this time, on my birthday, to commission the Tamale Interchange, which has been completed three months ahead of schedule and on budget, in the midst of a global pandemic which has brought considerable disruption to every phase of national life,” President Akufo-Addo said.