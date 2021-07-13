Akufo-Addo’s plane fails to land over bad weather

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo’s flight has failed to land in the Upper West regional capital, Wa, due to bad weather.

The President is on a working visit in the region as part of his annual nationwide tour.



A local reporter in the area, Robert Digme told Starr News that, “actually the Defense Minister and the Interior Minister came by chopper. But the president was expected in about thirty minutes time and we actually saw the president’s plane surface but it couldn’t land due to the bad weather.”



He went on to detail that “so, we are being told he’s returned back to Tamale and when the weather gets better, he’s likely to come back.”

“As I speak to you right now, we are currently at the airport. We’ve been here for over an hour and counting.”



The weather condition “currently it’s still drizzling and there are other dignitaries parked and waiting. The weather is still not clear, and I don’t know if due to flight regulations the president can still land on not,” the local reporter said.