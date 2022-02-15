Akufo-Addo’s policy on fish security commendable - Tema East NPP Chairman

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Fred Asamoah, Contributor

The Tema East Constituency Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye, has encouraged Ghanaians to expect the salvaging of the depletion of fish in Ghana’s waters soon.

On the sidelines of a funeral in Tema over the weekend, the Chairman said Ghanaians have reason to nurse such expectation because of a cogent plan of action that the Akufo-Addo government has put together and is implementing.



“President Akufo-Addo’s National Plan of Action is already being implemented if you are aware and people can expect that soon the situation will be arrested because that national plan of action is a globally praised one,” he said.



Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye gave the submission when he was asked by journalists about the problem of overfishing in Ghana’s seas and the effects it can have on Ghana’s economy, especially in coastal areas like Tema.



Reiterating President Akufo-Addo’s breakdown of the National Plan of Action, Nene Ofoe-Teye said the main thrust of the plan is to curb illegal and unregulated fishing.



Like President Akufo-Addo has already explained, components of this Plan include fish catch certification, reactivation and installation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS), automatic identification system (AIS) on vessels, port and beach inspections, and sea patrols,” Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye said.

He added that “the plan is a masterstroke because it covers all the necessary areas of violation that lead to the depletion and provides for measures to curb them.”



He reiterated that, “Ghana also supports the principle of a global convention in this area.”



Last week Friday, President Akufo-Addo had lamented at the One Ocean Summit, held in Brest, France, that overfishing in Ghana’s waters is causing depletion that is constraining the country to annually import US$200million worth of fish.



According to Nene Agbadiagba Ofoe-Teye, “the first important step towards solving a problem is defining it and the Akufo-Addo government has not only taken that important step but also put the solution in motion.”



Meanwhile, the funeral where he spoke from was the rites for late NPP elder, Mr. Emmanuel Ashikwei Amarh, alias Teacher Olando, at the New Town Anglican Park on Saturday.

NPP bigwigs, including former Tema East MP, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover and the MCE for Tema, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, made a cash donation of Ghc 5,000. They also supported the funeral with 50 cartons of bottled water and 20 cartons of soft drinks.



Even though they were not around, the donation drew cheers from mourners, some of whom openly said the NPP leaders in Tema are making the party attractive with their charity towards members.



A donation of only Ghc300 was also made by the NDC MP for Tema East, Hon. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, to the annoyance of some mourners.



Meanwhile, people in attendance included Mr. Evans Baidoo, 1st Vice Chairman of the NPP in Tema East and his deputy, 2nd Vice Chairman, Stephen Aboagye and the Constituency Secretary, Solomon Sackitey.



Also in attendance was Deputy Constituency Organizer, Seth Agyapong, alias Shadow.