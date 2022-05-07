Akufo-Addo’s posture to issues of press freedom worrying - Manasseh Azure

Renowned investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh chides Akufo-Addo over failure to take action against govt officials figured in journalist abuses

How can the president say killing of Ahmed Suale is not linked to press freedom? Manasseh



Ghana dropped places in World Freedom Index mainly because of a change in methodology, Government



Renowned investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has bemoaned the response of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo and his government on issues surrounding press freedom in Ghana.



According to Manasseh, the president has failed to take any action against persons close to him and government agencies who have been figured in attacks against journalists since he came to power, myjoyonline.com reports.



“Last year, for instance, if you read the Information Minister’s press statement, they mentioned other countries that also did poorly compared to their previous rankings.



“Now, we have Ahmed Suale who was murdered after he was openly threatened by a top politician of the governing party and we had the President of this country go the Bar conference in Takoradi and said inasmuch as the death was unfortunate, it was equally unfortunate for people to say that his killing was linked to press freedom,” he said.

He added that the failure of the president to take action when journalists are attacked will make people think that it is normal to do it which implies that media personnel will be subjected to more brutality.



Manasseh intimated that the number and severity of attacks on journalists have increased under the watch of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“It was very common to threaten somebody, and one would take it lightly, but if your colleague investigative journalist is put on television and threatened, and later that person is killed, you are going to treat threats seriously and differently.



“Also, we are beginning to see state actors that are getting involved; the National Security, and we know the National Security in Ghana is like an extension of the government or the governing party. So, we saw what the National Security did to the Modern Ghana journalist,” he said.



Manasseh Azure Awuni made these comments while reacting to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Information in response to Ghana’s performance on the 2022 World Press Freedom Index.



The ministry largely explained that Ghana dropped places because of the change in methodology used in the computation of the index.