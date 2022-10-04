Akufo-Addo's presidency is a 'stunning historic mistake' – Mahama’s aide

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, believes that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s presidency is a ‘stunning historic mistake’ in the annals of the country.

According to him, the critics of the president have been vindicated while his supporters have been put to shame on the back of underdelivering on some promises he made in the past.



In a Facebook post on Monday, October 3, Kwakye Ofosu pointed to the president's pledge to fight illegal mining otherwise known as galamsey, as the basis for his assertion.



He stated that the fight has ended in a ‘catastrophic failure’ despite the first gentleman of the land putting his presidency on the line.



In his view, President Akufo-Addo should have been retained when he stood for reelection in 2020 – an election that saw the opposition National Democratic Congress contest its outcome at the Supreme Court.



“The Akufo-Addo Presidency has proven to be a stunning historic mistake. His critics have been proven right and his supporters wrong. The galamsey debacle is one more example of the hollowness of his words.

"He claimed to have staked his Presidency on that supposed fight and it ended in catastrophic failure. He should have been voted out in 2020 not retained,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu wrote on his page.



The conversation on galamsey resurfaced following the rearrest of Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang and her accomplices.



She has been remanded into police custody as she faces her prosecution. Again, many civil society organizations have expressed concerns over the heavy pollution of water bodies which has compelled the Ghana Water Company Limited to threaten to shut down mining communities.



Pressure group, Occupy Ghana, has urged President Akufo-Addo to declare a state of emergency in mining areas as the country wage war on illegal activity.



The President, it will be recalled placed his presidency on the line in the galamsey 2017, however many hold the view that the fight has not been a success as a result of the discoloured nature of water bodies and some top officials found complicit in the fight.

Nana Akufo-Addo opines that he paid a political price for his fight as he lost votes and in some cases, NPP MPs were unseated in mining areas.







