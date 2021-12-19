Akufo Addo’s ‘quit or focus’ advice to Ministers apt - Charles Dwamena

Charles Dwamena, Former Director of Finance and Administration of the New Patriotic Party

A Former Director of Finance and Administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Charles Dwamena (Dr China), says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s advice to Ministers of State who are hoping to contest the party’s presidential primaries to quit now or concentrate on their duties is apt.

He was of the belief that those who wish to contest the primaries and are still occupying positions must do their job with full concentration, regardless of their aspiration.



President Akufo-Addo issued a strong warning to Ministers of State who are hoping to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.



According to reports, the President at a cabinet meeting on Friday told his appointees to “focus on the job” they have been tasked with “or quit now to pursue” their presidential dreams.



The warning came amidst the growing anxiety within the ruling party over who will contest for the flagbearership position of NPP and subsequently lead the party to the 2024 elections.



However, the President reminded hopefuls in his government that even though 13 out of the 17 candidates who contested for the 2008 presidential slot were in government, they were not seen actively campaigning within the first year of the second tenure of the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration.

In view of that, President Akufo-Addo criticized the “premature” move by some aspirants in his government.



Describing it as “selfish and irresponsible”, the President cautioned them not to allow their ambition to get in the way of their ministerial duties.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Dr Charles Dwamena said, “When every leader is elected, he sits and plans ahead and milestone he wants to achieve within a specific frame. This makes him select people who can help him achieve these milestones within a stipulated time frame.”



He continued, "Every leader wants to have people who are not distracted but if it happens that some are not concentrating or they have other agenda, even though they may be the most competent people, because of distraction, if he has to do something within one day, he could use a week or more which will delay productivity. So, we should focus and do our work because it is the work that will lay the foundation for anyone who emerges as the winner to guide his campaign. Let us focus but if you think you need more time to do your campaign so you cannot focus, you may be the most competent but you have to quit so that someone else will take over so that the work can go on.”