Akufo-Addo’s reaction to Agyeman-Manu’s saga unbelievable – Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Minister of Information Felix Kwakye Ofosu

A former Deputy Minister of Information Felix Kwakye Ofosu has expressed shock at the way and manner President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo chose to react to the calls for the Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-mnau to resign or be sacked over the botched Sputnik V contract.

Mr Akufo-Addo on Tuesday August 10 hilariously introduced the underfire health minister as a vilified minister at a function in Domfete in the Berekum West District of the Bono Region.



Mr Agyeman-Manu has taken a two-week leave following the barrage of criticism he suffered over the Sputnik V contract.



On Tuesday, 10th August 2021, President Akufo-Addo commissioned the $16 million Weddi Africa Tomato Processing Factory, a company operating under the 1-District-1-Factory initiative, at Domfete.



While addressing the chiefs and people of the area, he said in the local dialect that “…This is the minister of Health who is being vilified.”



Reacting to Mr Akufo-Addo’s posture Kwakye Ofosu said in a Facebook post that “President Akufo-Addo believes the Health and Finance Ministers’ violation of multiple Ghanaian laws in the Sputnik V scandal is a laughing matter. Incredible!”

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum has refunded the outstanding money of the botched Sputnik V vaccine supply deal he had with Ghana.



The Health Minister received a barrage of criticisms following the botched deal.



For example, a private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu said the deal that portrayed Ghana as a banana republic,.



He accused the sector minister of breaching the procurement laws in the transaction.



“This is embarrassing,” he said on Accra-based Joy FM, adding “The breach of law is making Ghana look like banana republic.”