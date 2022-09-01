1
Akufo-Addo’s recent comments suggest he’s not on top of issues – Twum-Barimah

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo1212111313131113 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

A private legal practitioner, Alexander Twum-Barimah has criticised President Akufo-Addo over his latest comment on who to succeed him.

On a working tour recently, President Akufo-Addo said he would want to hand over an NPP government in 2025.

With the prevailing economic challenges, Twum Barimah who is a member of the NDC indicated that President Akufo-Addo lacks understanding of the terrible situation in Ghana, and must be seen to be talking about measures to bring down inflation.

Although Akufo-Addo has said the country is lucky to have him as President amidst the economic meltdown, the lawyer says he is being irresponsible with his comments.

“Businesses are shutting down to protest the cedi depreciation. The Cedi has falling flat and you, the president, who should be telling us what your government is doing to save the crumbling economy is now thinking of who next to replace you when your tenure elapse,” he jabbed.

“What is this? Nana Akufo-Addo is not learning; he clearly doesn’t care,” Twum Barimah argued, saying “the president has become unpopular”.

