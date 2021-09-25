Akufo-Addo’s request to add AU to G20 ‘intriguing’ – British High Commissioner

Harriet Thompson

The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Harriet Thompson has described as apt, the request by President Akufo-Addo for Africa to be added to the G20 organization.

President Akufo-Addo speaking at the 76th United Nations General Assembly meeting indicated in his speech that “admitting the African Union to an expanded G21 would have the same galvanizing effect within Africa that the EU’s participation in the G20 has within Europe, strengthening policy coordination and coherence across the fifty-four (54) African economies.



With the African Union at the table, the group suddenly would have representation for fifty-four (54) more countries, 1.3 billion more people, and $2.3 trillion more output. This extraordinary increase in representation will add just one seat to the table, and about ten minutes to the discussion.”

Reacting to this in an exclusive interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM with Kwame Adinkrah monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Her Excellency Harriet Thompson stated that the request by President Akufo-Addo is one that ought to be given audience as she is confident the decision-makers will evaluate and give it the prominence it deserves.



“President Akufo-Addo’s demand for Africa to be added to the G20 to make it G21 an intriguing request. I think it’s about time institutions making decisions for the world are fairly represented and I know the demand will be given the necessary prominence,” the British High Commissioner to Ghana stated on Kumasi-based Pure FM.