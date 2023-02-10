0
Akufo Addo's reshuffle: Only Bryan Acheampong can bring a major change – Analyst

New Ministerial Appointees By Akufo Addo In 2023 Some nominated appointees of President Akufo-Addo, Bryan Acheampong to the far right

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah believes that Bryan Acheampong, the new Minister-designate for Agriculture, is the only one of the new appointees who can bring new dynamics to Akufo-Addo’s government.

Speaking in an interview on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said, ”when you examine the appointment made by the president, the only person I believe could bring in a major change and revolution is Bryan Acheampong who is going to the Agric Ministry.

”At this juncture, I don’t see anyone who can cause any change in the Ministry they have been appointed to the overseer. It would be business as usual because the Trade Minister, KT Hammond would focus on policy since he is not a pure economist. But Bryan Acheampong is someone with a background in operations".

The analyst posited that most of the ministers of Agriculture who succeeded in Ghana were those with military backgrounds.

Michael Ebo Amoah was optimistic the new minister would bring some changes to the Ministry in the final two years of President Akufo-Addo’s term.

He has indicated that the appointment by the President is not surprising.

