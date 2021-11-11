Akufo-Addo’s silence on tidal waves victims worrying – MP

Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Abla Gomashie

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Dzifa Abla Gomashie, has expressed disappointment in what she says is the continuing silence of President Akufo-Addo on communities affected by tidal waves at Aflao and Keta in the Volta Region.

Speaking to Starr FM, the MP said the area feels abandoned describing the President’s silence as unfortunate.



“This is a disaster; many homes have been lost. You think I am going to run away, no. But the image of it brings me tears. What will be reassuring will be to hear His Excellency at least to say, I see you, I hear you and I understand this is happening to you.



“I have got you covered. It may take time but I got you covered. Even that has not been said. But I am still a woman of faith and still hopeful,” she stated.



The lawmaker said as of now, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has given 30 bags of rice to each community of over 1,000 people displaced in Ketu South alone.

However, the acting Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), in the Volta Region, Ebenezer Azuma says his outfit has begun distributing relief items to victims of tidal waves .



Speaking on Starr Today, the Acting NADMO boss said though his office has commenced the distribution of items to the victims, what they have is not enough and will welcome donations from Corporate bodies and individuals who will want to assist them.



“I can say we have over 80% assessment done on 240 plus households and in terms of the number of persons affected we have little above 4,000. We are giving relief items to almost all the affected areas of Havedzi, Kedzie where the incident hit them so hard.



“We are distributing food items and non-food items, with the non-food items what we are giving them include mattress, washing bowls, used-clothing, blankets and with the food we have rice and cooking oil. We are also housing those displaced at community centres and some are also with churches that we have spoken to,” Mr Azuma stated.