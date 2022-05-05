Akufo-Addo’s terrible leadership has tarnished Danquah-Busia brand – Mahama’s aide

President Akufo-Addo

Ghana records poor showing on latest World Press Freedom Index

Manasseh discloses he did some of his most daring works under Mahama



Government urged to relook at Press Freedom



Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has said that the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tarnished the image of the New Patriotic Party tradition popularly referred to as the Danquah-Busia tradition.



According to him, the leadership of the president has undone all that the tradition stood for.



In a series of posts on his social media page, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu described the president’s leadership as "terrible,” citing recent downgrade in Ghana's press freedom rankings.



His comment came on the back of Ghana's slump on the World Press Freedom Index, slipping from 30th place in 2021 to 60th in 2022.

“The Akufo-Addo years have severely tarnished the NPP-Danquah-Busia brand. He has undone everything that tradition claimed to stand for. What terrible leadership!,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said in one post.



In an earlier post, he posted a image of Ghana's decline on the press freedom ranking and captioned it: "A horrible, horrible decline!"



Manasseh laments safety of journalist under Akufo-Addo government



Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has decried the level of security journalists enjoy under the current administration.



According to him, he was able to do some daring works under the tenure of former President John Dramani Mahama compared to now.



“I did some of the most daring works in the John Mahama era, and I never feared for my life as today. The danger is real!,” Manasseh posted.

The award-winning journalist in a Facebook post added that the sad aspect was that, “some journalists in Ghana today are too scared to speak about the oppression they face in their work.”







