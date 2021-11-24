Akufo-Addo’s trips must be classified top-secret – Bryan Acheampong

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, has called on the National Security Minister to classify President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels as highly confidential.

Mr. Acheampong who was also a former Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior explained that keeping the president’s trips as top-secret will prevent him from being easily tracked.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent trips have been topical after it was revealed that he was using a $14,000 an hour private jet instead of the state-owned presidential jet.



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has filed two other urgent questions demanding the full cost of President Akufo-Addo’s recent foreign trips.

But speaking in Parliament during the 2022 budget debate, Mr. Acheampong described Mr. Ablakwa’s demand as needless, adding that the focus should rather be on the President’s safety and not the cost of his foreign travels.



“My advice to the National Security Minister is that he should reclassify the President’s travels; the present and past, from confidential to secret or top secret. We have to be sensitive.”



“If the President decides that he needs to make a quick trip to Mali, even if he decides to go with the presidential flight, using flight tracker, you will know this is the tail number of Ghana’s presidential flight, and you can track it. Is that how you want to expose our President?” he asked.