Akufo-Addo's use of luxurious private jet cost GH¢28.5million for 11 months - Ablakwa alleges

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, NDC-MP, North Tongu, has alleged the total cost of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's international trips with the use of a private jet cost the Ghanaian taxpayer GH¢28.5million.



"It is imperative to note that so far, the Ghanaian taxpayer must cough up an astronomical US$465,000 in luxury rental charges. At [the] current exchange, that is a scary GH¢3,505,515.49.



"This will mean that since May last year, the Ghanaian taxpayer has spent at least GH¢28.5million on President Akufo-Addo’s ostentatious travels," he said.

In a post on his social media timeline, the Ranking Member of Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee questioned how a government that claims to be cutting expenditure drastically in the wake of widespread excruciating hardships and economic "mismanagement" will be spending a whopping 3.5million Ghana Cedis attending a church service and a fanciful tourism event in London.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been on a campaign for the President to use Ghana's presidential jet or fly a commercial jet which will cost the taxpayer less whenever the President makes his trip aboard.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently in the UK after attending Bishop TD Jakes's event in the US.



In giving details of his, the NDC MP noted that the President has adopted a strategy of 'meet-me-there' where he pretends to fly commercial to a destination and later uses his favourite luxurious private jet LX-DIO which now charges US$18,000 an hour.



Okudzeto Ablakwa wrote on his timeline, "apparently, we were merely deceived; President Akufo-Addo has for the umpteenth time ignored the precarious state of the Ghanaian economy and abandoned Ghana's US$36million Presidential Jet in favour of his most cherished ultra-luxury toy — the LX-DIO which now rents for US$18,000 an hour.

"It is clearly a helpless costly addiction which sadly, the Ghanaian taxpayer must pay for. The President's latest misconduct appears to be the most deceptive thus far.



"His new “meet-me-there-strategy” is a well-hatched one to create the impression to Ghanaians back home that he’s indeed repented and now committed to flying commercial only to catch up with his chartered aircraft in transit for the rest of his travels."



He continued: "so, President Akufo-Addo left Accra for Washington on Thursday 31st March, 2022 at 11:52 pm aboard a United Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with call sign UAL997.



"Before the President landed at 6:40 am at the Dulles International Airport in Washington on the 1st of April, the ubiquitous luxury LX-DIO had landed at same airport the previous day at 12:27 pm waiting for President Akufo-Addo.



"President Akufo-Addo couldn’t wait to fly his favourite US$18,000 an hour LX-DIO from Washington where he departed at 10:13 am and arrived at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina at 11:22 am — a flight time of 01:09. It is important to acknowledge that there were more than a dozen available commercial flights with business class tickets not exceeding $700 in value."

Ablakwa stressed, "the President kept the LX-DIO with him as he addressed Bishop T.D. Jakes’ summit and then flew aboard the same extravagant jet yesterday the 2nd of April, 2022 at 9:28 am US time and arriving at the London Stansted Airport at 9:40 pm UK time. A flight time of some 7hours and 54minutes.



"At this point, it is unclear if the President will return to Ghana with the LX-DIO on Wednesday or if he would stick to the new deceptive strategy of being seen in the Ghanaian jurisdiction aboard commercial flights while hiding his elaborate chartered arrangements from the prying Ghanaian public."



